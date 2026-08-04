/France slams reform UK plan to send migrant boats back across channel

A new political clash has erupted between France and the UK after France condemned Reform UK’s proposal to use Royal Navy vessels to intercept migrant boats crossing the English Channel and return them to French ports. The party, led by Nigel Farage, says military-crewed boats, Border Force officers, and police would be used to stop crossings and return migrants to France or Belgium. French officials argue the proposal would violate national sovereignty and breach international maritime law. The debate comes amid continued pressure on both governments to address illegal Channel crossings, border security, and migration policy. Could the plan ever be implemented, and what would it mean for UK-France relations?