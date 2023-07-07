France: New Surveillance law to increase police clampdown
Days after violence erupted in France the French Senate has now passed a controversial law granting a sweeping power to the police authority. This comes after the country was engulfed in riots after the police fatally shot a teenager in a Paris suburb. According to reports French police can now spy on suspects by remotely activating cameras microphones and the GPS location system of phone devices and can remotely activate it to record images as well as sound.