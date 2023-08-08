Former President Enkhbayar highlights India's role in Mongolia's development

Former President of Mongolia, Nambaryn Enkhbayar has praised India's significant contributions to Mongolia's quest for economic self-sufficiency. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Enkhbayar highlighted India's crucial role in bolstering Mongolia's energy sector, citing the provision of a substantial 1.2 billion US dollar soft loan for the construction of the country's first oil refinery. He said, "With the launch of this project, and when they finally start working, we will be much more independent in terms of providing fuel to our industry inside of the country. At the same time, we really appreciate our Indian friends in helping Mongolia innovate."