Former PM Nawaz Sharif arrive in Islamabad & Lahore today

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
Three times Nawaz Sharif, the prime leader of Pakistan, returned from exile with much anticipation, determined to make another surge in his nation's political and economic turmoil. The 73-year-old is one of the richest men in the country, having made his fortune in the steel industry, but admirers like his down-to-earth, "man of the soil" manner.

