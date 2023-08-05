Former Pakistan's PM Imran Khan convicted in Toshakhana case

Toshakhana is a Persian word that literally means treasure house now in Pakistan Toshakhana is a department under the control of Pakistan's cabinet division the department is responsible for storing gifts and other expensive items given to public officials. Under the Department's rules, officials must report these gifts to the cabinet division. Prime Ministers or Presidents are allowed to retain gifts that cost less than 30,000 Pakistani Rupees for themselves but more expensive gifts must be kept in the Toshakhana. So how did Imran Khan get indicted in the case?