LIVE TV
Gravitas
T20 WC
World
India
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
T20 WC
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
FM Sunak tables UK budget 2021, announces host of projects
Oct 28, 2021, 08:50 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
While revealing the UK budget for financial year 2021, Finance minister Rishi Sunak said that this year is now estimated to be 6.5 per cent, meaning the economy could return to its pre-pandemic level by the end of the year.
Read in App