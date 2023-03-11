Flu cases on the rise as H3N2 strikes

India has recorded deaths of two people, one each in Karnataka and Haryana, due to influenza a subtype H3N2 virus. The Indian council of medical research (ICMR) announced that the recent uptick in the cases of intense cough lasting for over a week coupled with fever, in several parts of India, can be linked to influenza a subtype h3n2 virus. Should it be a cause for concern? WION's Eric Njoka speaks to Amesh Adalja, a physician and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins center for health security & infectious diseases.