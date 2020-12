It's a nativity scene like no other, bringing the magic of Christmas to the famous lagoon city, with its stunning silhouette as a backdrop. Baby Jesus can be seen emerging from the waters, surrounded by a floating Joseph and Mary under the sunrise near the island of Burano, in the northern lagoon of Venice. The artwork, created by Francesco Orazio, a greengrocer with an artistic bent, was completed on Tuesday (December 15) in an open stretch of water, without hindering navigation.