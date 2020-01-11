Federal Aviation Administration proposes $5.4 Mn fine on Boeing company

Jan 11, 2020, 05.50 PM(IST)
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday fined the Boeing Company of $ 5.4 million, alleging that it failed to stop the installation of defective parts on the 737 MAX aeroplanes. #FAA #Boeing #FederalAviationAdministration #WION