ExxonMobil handsover West Qurna 1 oil field to PetroChina

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
Big news from the world of energy as Exxon Mobil, the U.S. Energy giant, officially says goodbye to its role in the West Qurna 1 oilfield in southern Iraq.

