/Explosive Drone Found Near Ukrainian Cargo Plane at German Airport | Flights Suspended

A major security alert was triggered at Germany's Leipzig/Halle Airport after authorities discovered an explosive-laden drone near a Ukrainian Antonov cargo aircraft. Flights were diverted for several hours as bomb disposal teams deployed a robot to safely remove the detonator from the unmanned aerial vehicle. The airport plays a crucial role in transporting military supplies for the German Armed Forces and NATO allies and also serves as a key base for Ukraine's Antonov Airlines. German officials described the incident as extremely serious and launched a full-scale investigation into the drone's origin and those responsible. Germany's Interior Minister urged caution against speculation, saying investigators are examining every possible angle, including the possibility of foreign involvement. Officials also warned that the incident reflects the growing hybrid security threats facing Europe.