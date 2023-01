Germany clinched their third men's Hockey World Cup title after beating defending champions Belgium 5-4 in a shootout in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha on Sunday. This was the third time in the tournament that Germany had won after trailing 0-2. Wion Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo spoke to the captain of the victorious team Mats Grambusch on their comebacks and never-say-die attitude.