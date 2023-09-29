Evergrande crisis deepens: Chairman under surveillance

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
China's Evergrande Group, already grappling with an unprecedented debt crisis, has plunged further into uncertainty as trading in its shares was suspended amid reports that the company's chairman, Hui Ka Yan, had been placed under police surveillance.

