Eurozone inflation hits record 8.1% amid rising food and energy costs

Published: Jun 01, 2022, 10:45 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Inflation in the 19 countries of the eurozone soared to 8.1% in May from 7.4% in April. Rising prices have been exacerbated over recent months by the war in Ukraine, particularly food and energy costs.
Read in App