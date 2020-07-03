Europe's world view for 2020: German, EU envoy speaks to WION

In a first, German envoy to India Walter Lindner and EU envoy to India Ugo Astuto came together and spoke on Europe's world view for 2020, a year that saw the biggest crisis since world war 2--the COVID crisis. Speaking exclusively to our Principal Diplomatic Correspondent, Sidhant Sibal, German envoy on his country's EU presidency for the next 6 months said, "COVID will be number one priority..how do we get rid of the crisis". EU Envoy Ugo expressed confidence in Berlin, saying, "EU has presented a very ambitious plan to deal with the crisis".