/Europe’s Ariane 6 Launches Weather Satellite on 3rd Flight

Europe’s Ariane 6 heavy-lift rocket has completed its third-ever liftoff and second commercial mission from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana. The rocket successfully deployed the MetOp-SG-A1 satellite into a polar orbit 800 km above Earth. Over the next 7.5 years, the satellite will deliver high-resolution data on temperature, winds, clouds, sea ice, aerosols, and more to improve weather forecasting and climate monitoring worldwide.