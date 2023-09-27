Ethnic Armenians flee breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
After forcing Armenian separatist forces to accept a ceasefire that will see the province fully return to Baku, Azerbaijan launched a 24-hour military operation and claimed the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos