Escalation in violence after months of relative peace

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 06:30 PM IST
At least 55 people were killed in deadly clashes between rival militias in the Libyan capital, Tripoli. Close to 150 others were also injured in these clashes that erupted on the night of 14th August and raged through the next day as well. The fierce gun battle forced the closure of the city's main airport while also leaving residents trapped in their homes, unable to escape the violence. The escalation in violence comes on the heels of months of relative peace after nearly a decade of civil war in Libya, where two rival sets of authorities are locked in a political impasse. Mohammed Saleh brings you this report.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos