Emmy Awards 2021 returns to full strength with an in-person ceremony

Sep 20, 2021, 06:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The 73rd Emmy Awards is the first in-person TV Awards since the start of Covid-19 pandemic and it was a sight to watch the celebrities come out in full spirit and style on the red carpet. Netflix won big followed by HBO and other streamers.
