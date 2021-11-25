Einstein 'theory of relativity' notes with sketches sold in Paris auction | WION Edge

Nov 25, 2021, 07:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A manuscript co-authored by Albert Einstein, offering a rare insight into the legendary physicist's thinking leading up to his general theory of relativity, was sold in an auction on Tuesday (November 23) for 11.7 million euros ($13.17 million).
