Einstein 'theory of relativity' notes with sketches sold in Paris auction | WION Edge
Nov 25, 2021, 07:10 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
A manuscript co-authored by Albert Einstein, offering a rare insight into the legendary physicist's thinking leading up to his general theory of relativity, was sold in an auction on Tuesday (November 23) for 11.7 million euros ($13.17 million).
