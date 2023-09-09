Earthquake in Morocco kills over 820 people, destroys buildings

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 05:35 PM IST
At least 820 people were killed after a powerful 6.8 magnitude quake struck central Morocco late on September 8, reducing buildings to rubble. The tremors were felt as far as Spain and Portugal. More than 672 people have suffered injuries. Watch this to know more.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos