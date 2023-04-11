Dubai man buys world's costliest 'P 7' number plate for Rs 122.6 crore

Expensive cars are considered as collectable, and so is the case with exotic number plates as well. Earlier, we have come across stories from Dubai of car owners buying number plates worth 10 times their car’s sticker price. Well, an auction of VIP numbers was recently conducted in the city of gold, where a man bought the ‘P 7’ registration plate for 55 million dirhams, which equals to Rs 122.5 crore. The incident took place at the ‘Most Noble Numbers’ auction, where the P 7 registration plate broke the previous Guinness Book of World Records entry of the most expensive number plate of Rs 132 Crore, which was bought buy a Bugatti owner for "F 1" plates.