DR Congo orders evacuation in eruption hit Goma, move triggers mass exodus

May 27, 2021, 07:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
An exodus of tens of thousands of people took place after authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo ordered the evacuation of part of Goma city on Thursday. The order was issued due to the risk of further eruptions from the volcano Nyiragongo.
