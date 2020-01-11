Downing of Ukrainian airplane by Iran was a human error?

Reactions have begun to pour in after Iran has admitted that it unintentionally brought down Ukrainian International Airlines airplane. As per the reports, the Ukrainian plane had flown close to a sensitive military site. The crash killed all 176 people who were on board including many Iranians and Canadians. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that the closure and the accountability needed. Russia has said that it is time for Iran to learn lessons from Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17). #WION #Iran #IranPlaneCrash