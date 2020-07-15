LIVE TV
Get WION News app for latest news
install
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
Oscars
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Oscars
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
'Don't be afraid to do what's right, even when it's not popular' - Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Jul 15, 2020, 07.55 PM(IST)
Follow Us
Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex on Tuesday (July 14) urged girls to "own the conversation," in a prerecorded message at the 2020 Virtual Girl Up Leadership Summit, sponsored by the United Nations Foundation.