Donald Trump delivers keynote address at WEF 2020
Jan 21, 2020, 06.25 PM(IST)
The 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) has kicked off in the Swiss city of Davos, with an agenda that is focused heavily on climate change, as world leaders struggle to tackle the crisis. Here US President Donald Trump delivers a keynote. Watch it.