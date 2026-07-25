/Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation: CJP ends protest, focus shifts to education reforms

Published: Jul 25, 2026, 19:42 IST | Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 19:42 IST
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has officially withdrawn its protest after the government accepted its key demands, marking the end of the historic agitation at Jantar Mantar. While protesters celebrated their victory, leaders emphasized that they will continue to hold the government accountable for education reforms and examination transparency. Political observers are now watching whether this student-led movement will shape India's future political and educational landscape.