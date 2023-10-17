Designer puts Kenyan slum on the fashion map | World of Africa

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
Upcoming designers in Nairobi showcased their designs in the second edition of the Kibera Fashion Week - a platform created by the community of Nairobi’s largest informal settlement to redefine style and creativity and showcase talent as a way of changing the narrative about the neighbourhood.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos