Delhi's air quality turns 'severe' after Diwali as cracker ban goes up in smoke

Nov 05, 2021, 10:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
After Diwali, people of the India's national capital Delhi, woke up to a lot of smoke and very smoggy dawn. The air quality of the city has significantly worsened once again. WION gets you more.
