Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal briefed the media on Delhi lockdown. Kejriwal said that Delhi is prepared to ensure the supply of essential goods to its residents during the 21-day "total lockdown" ordered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the country. He also urged people, once again, to respect the lockdown and stay inside their homes during this period.