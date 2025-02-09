The vote counting for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections is already underway, exposing a very contested political environment. According to the most recent figures from the Election Commission of India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a substantial lead with 45 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is close behind with leads in 25 seats.The vote counting for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections is already underway, exposing a very contested political environment. According to the most recent figures from the Election Commission of India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a substantial lead with 45 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is close behind with leads in 25 seats.