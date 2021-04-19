The Chief Minister of Delhi Mr. Arvind Kejriwal while addressing a press conference has announced a 6-day lockdown in the state as the national capital has recorded over 25000 cases of Covid-19 on Sunday. 'The health infrastructure might collapse', Mr. Kejriwal added to make citizens understand the gravity of the situation. Delhi on Sunday recorded over 25000 cases which was the highest ever registered even in the first phase of Covid-19 last year. The administration has been briefed to beef up deputation of local police and to only allow personnel under essential services.