LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Delhi Blast: Police Search Lockers of Staff at Govt Medical College, Handwara

Delhi Blast: Police Search Lockers of Staff at Govt Medical College, Handwara

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 21, 2025, 20:08 IST | Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 20:08 IST
Delhi Blast: Police Search Lockers of Staff at Govt Medical College, Handwara
Police have conducted a search of staff lockers at the Government Medical College in Handwara, as part of an ongoing investigation.

Trending Topics

trending videos