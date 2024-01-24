Defiant Houthis vow to continue attacks in the Red Sea

The United States, on the 17th of January, put Iran-backed Houthi rebels back on a list of terrorist entities. The re-designation of Houthis, as a specially designated global terrorist group, will be effective in a month's time, from 16th of February. It is the latest attempt by Washington to stem attacks against international shipping in the Red sea. Defiant Houthis though, after the announcement, vowed to continue attacks they say are in support of the Palestinians in Gaza, where Israel is engaged in a fierce battle with Hamas. The Houthis' campaign in the Red sea has disrupted global commerce, stoked fears of inflation and given rise to concerns that the fallout from the Israel-Hamas war could end up destabilizing the Middle East. Interestingly, United States added that if the Houthis ceased their attacks in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, Washington will be quick to re-evaluate this re-designation. Describing the U.S. strikes on Houthi targets as defensive, Washington categorically reiterated that they are not seeking war with the Houthis. The question is: Can America, when push comes to shove, defeat the Houthis? Mohammed Saleh brings you the details.