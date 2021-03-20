Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets US counterpart, discusses measures to expand strategic ties

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held talks with visiting US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday (March 20, 2021) agreeing to pursue enhanced cooperation between the militaries of India, the US Indo-Pacific Command, Central Command and Africa Command. India's defence minister Rajnath Singh highlighted that both sides "discussed steps to be taken to realise full potential" of foundational agreements--LEMOA, COMCASA and BECA for mutual benefit and agreed to pursue "enhanced cooperation with the US Indo-Pacific Command, Central Command and Africa Command."