Deep dive Santa: Father Christmas plunges into aquarium to feed all the well-behaved fish

Dec 03, 2020, 09.05 PM(IST)
Follow Us
It was a ho, ho, ho of a watery kind as Santa Claus, in full dive equipment, on Wednesday (December 2) plunged into Malta's national aquarium at Qawra to feed the fish - only those who have been well behaved throughout the year of course!
Read in App