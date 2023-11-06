World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Decoding the dangers of AI | India blocks 22 betting illegal apps
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 06, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
Another actor has become a victim of deep fake technology and this time, it is Indian star Rashmika Mandanna, now a digitally altered video of the actor.
trending now
Governing body of Sri Lanka cricket sacked
India: Odd-even policy in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20
Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif holds party meet for poll strategy, to lead party
Israel-Palestine war: Gaza hit with blasts and flames, seen from Southern Israel
4 Pacific leaders to miss key forum: US-China tensions dominate pacific forum
recommended videos
India: East Delhi AQI levels breach 999 mark
Decoding the dangers of AI | India blocks 22 betting illegal apps
Israel-Palestine war: IDF arrests Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi
Pakistan 'deports' over 6,500 Afghans in one day
Can drinking too much water be fatal? | Drinking excess water led to seizure
recommended videos
India: East Delhi AQI levels breach 999 mark
Decoding the dangers of AI | India blocks 22 betting illegal apps
Israel-Palestine war: IDF arrests Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi
Pakistan 'deports' over 6,500 Afghans in one day