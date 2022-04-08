Days after Chinese FM visit, top Tibetan official meets Indian MPs, Taiwan envoy in Delhi

The Deputy Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament in exile Mrs Dolma Tsering Teykhang has met over 30 Indian Parliamentarians or MPs and Taiwan's ambassador to India in a high-level engagement starting 4th April. The meeting comes days after Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi was on India visit. Speaking to our Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Mrs Dolma Tsering said focus of her visit was to ,"appraise them about the critical human rights situation inside Tibet and other thing is culture and religion situation in Tibet is getting extinct in its birthplace" and also "environment situation inside the Tibetan plateau". The top Tibetan official had met MPs from all major national parties of India--BJP, AAP and Congress with large number of MPs from India's north east. The last Tibetan Parliament in exile delegation visited Delhi in December. During that visit, the delegation had met Indian MPs riling up the Chinese embassy which had sent strongly worded letter over the development. New Delhi had then asked embassy to behave and that such letters are inappropriate. On her meeting with Taiwan envoy, Deputy Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament in exile said, "We had a great exchange of views how best we have the exchange of students, how best we can make the Taiwanese people interact with the Tibetan people, so that people to people relation is built and friendship is flourished. " During Delhi meet, she met, Kiren Rijiju who is the convener of north eastern Parliamentarians, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan singh who is also minister of state in Ministry of external affairs. She slammed the recent visit of Chinese FM, explaining, "visit was just kind of a drama to show, you can do business but we can talk about the border later on."