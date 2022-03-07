Day 12 of Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Irpin suffers heavy shelling

Mar 07, 2022, 06:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
As the Russia-Ukraine conflict enters day 12 heavy shelling has been reported from the city of Irpin which is located just 26 km away from the capital Kyiv. Irpin is one of the regions where Russian troops continue to shell the town.
