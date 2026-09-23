/Damascus hosts milestone graduation for first Syrian female officers

Published: Sep 23, 2026, 18:05 IST | Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 18:05 IST
Syria’s first-ever cohort of policewomen has graduated from a newly established police academy, marking a notable development in the country’s security and law enforcement sector. The graduating women completed their training as Syria works to build and reshape its policing institutions.
The graduation highlights the growing role of women in Syria’s police force and comes amid broader efforts to develop the country’s security services.