/Czech record broken: Balloon fiesta in Hradec Králové | 81 balloons soar to the skies

A breathtaking spectacle unfolded in Hradec Králové, Czech Republic, as 81 hot air balloons took to the skies during the annual Balloon Fiesta, setting a new national record. Pilots from across Europe gathered for the mass launch, filling the sky with color, scale, and precision. This historic flight not only wowed spectators on the ground but also marked the largest number of balloons ever launched simultaneously in the Czech Republic. The event highlighted the country's growing reputation in aerial sports and attracted both enthusiasts and tourists alike.