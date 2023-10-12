Cricket World Cup 2023: Dav Whatmore's All-time Combined Indo-Pak ODI XI

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
India and Pakistan have produced some of the greatest cricketers of all time. The two rivals face off in the World Cup on Saturday in Ahmedabad. Wion's cricket expert and 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore has been given the challenging task of picking an all-time India-Pakistan ODI XI on Wion World of Cricket.

