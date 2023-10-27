'Concerns about rise of ISIS if Hamas persists,' says Israel envoy on Gaza crisis | The India Story

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
Even as reports suggest that about 7,000 Gazan have died in Israeli airstrikes since October 7, 2023, the Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon asserts that their military actions specifically target Hamas and not the civilian population, accusing Hamas of using civilians as human shields.

