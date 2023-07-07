Cocaine at White House: Republicans flag Hunter Biden's well-documented battle with drug addiction
80-year-old Joe Biden has been dogged by salacious reporting over his son Hunter's troubled private life. The trained lawyer's battle with severe drug addiction has been well-documented. The cocaine revelation immediately sparked unsubstantiated speculation in right-wing circles that the recovering drug user was somehow responsible. Trump himself jumped on the bandwagon with a typically rambling, insult-laden message.