Now it is a battle of billionaires in the world of satellite broadband as Elon Musk Starlink and Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio go head to head for control over India's internet landscape. Musk's Starlink and Ambani's Reliance Jio are at odds over the government's distribution of satellite broadband spectrum setting the stage for a Clash of Titans in the world's most populous nation.