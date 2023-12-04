videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
China's pneumonia outbreak: Children around the world falling sick, cases rise globally
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 04, 2023, 05:35 PM IST
China's pneumonia surge is spreading beyond borders. Thsi brings back the memories of dreaded COVID-19. Asian countries are also putting themselves on guard.
trending now
Indonesia: 12 climbers missing, 3 survivors rescued after volcanic eruption at Mount Marapi
Indian Parliament Winter Session 2023: 21 bills likely to be discussed
Iranian hackers target Israeli tech used by several US water facilities
Indian Parliament Winter Session 2023 : Spotlight on three criminal justice bill
Man arrested for killing German tourist in Paris, attacker assaulted two others
recommended videos
India: Red alert in 10 districts, thousands evacuate as Cyclone Michaung nears
Indian troops in Maldives to leave: President Muizzu
Israel-Hamas war: Israeli military says it's expanding operations in Gaza strip
Israel-Hamas war: Gal Gadot lashes out, slams silence over report of sexual violence
Israel-Hamas war: Israel expanding ground offensive in Gaza | In-Live discussion
recommended videos
India: Red alert in 10 districts, thousands evacuate as Cyclone Michaung nears
Indian troops in Maldives to leave: President Muizzu
Israel-Hamas war: Israeli military says it's expanding operations in Gaza strip
Israel-Hamas war: Gal Gadot lashes out, slams silence over report of sexual violence