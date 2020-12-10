China’s Iron Crotch masters fight to preserve their painful tradition

Dec 10, 2020, 06.30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Its most famous technique involves a steel-plate capped log, 2 metres (6.5 feet) in length and weighing 40 kilograms (88 pounds) that swings through the air and smashes into a man’s crotch.
Read in App