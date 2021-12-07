China's Evergrande shares up over 7%, inching towards debt restructuring

Dec 07, 2021, 02:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
China Evergrande Group has set up a risk management committee as the cash-strapped property developer inches closer to a debt restructuring that has loomed for months over global markets. The group shares were up by 7% in early trading.
