China to participate in Ukraine peace talks in Saudi Arabia

In a diplomatic victory for Kiev, the West, and the Saudi hosts, China announced on Friday that it will send a senior official to Saudi Arabia for weekend discussions on finding a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine. Diplomats from Ukraine and the West are hoping that the gathering of national security advisers and other senior officials from over 40 nations in Jeddah will result in an agreement on fundamental principles for a future peace agreement to put an end to Russia's war in Ukraine.