China mulls increasing retirement age as demographic time bomb ticks

Nov 27, 2020, 01.15 PM(IST)
A demographic time bomb has become the latest worry of the Chinese regime with the elderly population in China increasing rapidly. China's national pension fund is rapidly depleting and the fertility rates are at an all-time low as the country encourages couples to have more babies. However, the Chinese workforce is getting smaller by the day. The Communist Party is mulling increasing the retirement age as a one-shot solution for all the problems but the idea has triggered outrage even before its implemented.
